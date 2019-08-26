Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.08 N/A 0.07 52.11 AVX Corporation 17 1.30 N/A 1.61 9.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nortech Systems Incorporated and AVX Corporation. AVX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems Incorporated. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nortech Systems Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AVX Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3% AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Nortech Systems Incorporated is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, AVX Corporation’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Nortech Systems Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVX Corporation are 5.7 and 3.7 respectively. AVX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nortech Systems Incorporated and AVX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 26.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.25% of AVX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23% AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13%

For the past year Nortech Systems Incorporated had bullish trend while AVX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AVX Corporation beats Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.