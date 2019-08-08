Norris Perne & French Llp Lowered By $396,648 Its Nike Class B (NKE) Position; Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (WPM) SI Decreased By 24.3%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM) had a decrease of 24.3% in short interest. WPM’s SI was 5.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.3% from 7.85M shares previously. With 2.26 million avg volume, 3 days are for Wheaton Precious Metals Corphares (canada (NYSE:WPM)’s short sellers to cover WPM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 4.10 million shares traded or 68.77% up from the average. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has risen 25.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 4Q ADJ. EPS 19C; 23/05/2018 – Panoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precious Metals for the Cotabambas Project, Peru; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS- DURING 3 MONTHS, YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017, CO RECOGNIZED IMPAIRMENT CHARGE(RELATION TO PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT) OF $229 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Adj EPS 19c, Not 1Q; 06/04/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CEO SMALLWOOD COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Correct: Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q Loss/Shr 31c, Not 1Q; 29/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Loss $137.7M; 11/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 4,722 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 137,012 shares with $11.54 million value, down from 141,734 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $130.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 6.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day for August 5, 2019: Nike, Inc. (NKE) – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $96 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. Susquehanna maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Saturday, March 16. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) stake by 94,884 shares to 270,283 valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) stake by 11,309 shares and now owns 49,165 shares. Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 889,342 shares. At Bancshares stated it has 3,176 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,940 were reported by Security National. West Chester Cap Advsrs stated it has 8,635 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 191,155 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 7,834 shares. Cambridge Trust Company invested in 0.05% or 9,727 shares. 45,336 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset De. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 40,231 shares. Miller Invest Management LP has 5,270 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 299,119 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs owns 107,358 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim reported 753,340 shares.

More notable recent Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Gold Stock Could Be a Steal Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Wheaton Precious Metals: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.