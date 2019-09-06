Norris Perne & French Llp Lowered Position in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) as Stock Price Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding as Share Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 52,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 231,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47 million, down from 283,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 4.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 8,963 shares to 136,451 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 12,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 11,818 shares. Sky Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Diamond Hill Capital Management has 3.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6.98M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn reported 12,955 shares. Argi Invest Svcs invested in 0.05% or 9,986 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Barometer Mngmt has invested 0.87% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Homrich & Berg holds 11,690 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northstar stated it has 8,736 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Heritage invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7,453 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0.03% or 156,934 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 429,859 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,860 shares to 264,265 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Florida-based Sabal Trust Co has invested 2.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Johnson holds 0.13% or 7,569 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 1.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.89M shares. Lifeplan Grp accumulated 63 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,100 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd Llc has 33,775 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Lc holds 0.04% or 2,162 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc has 83,427 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 1.01% or 1.32M shares. Bath Savings Tru Company accumulated 27,349 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com holds 21,032 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc holds 18,712 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 1.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).