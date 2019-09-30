Norris Perne & French Llp Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $848,540; Valuation Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered by $349,216 Its Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 17,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.75 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 297,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.85 million, down from 303,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.82. About 10.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Microsoft Casually Pops Its Dividend 11% – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co 7.5 Pfd L by 284 shares to 3,671 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb & Assocs owns 131,497 shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 1.52% or 10,788 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 16.08M shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. S Muoio & Llc owns 10,443 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Junto Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 67,356 shares. Palestra Capital Lc owns 1.32 million shares. Randolph Comm has invested 6.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seatown Pte Ltd reported 132,700 shares. Drw Ltd Liability Company has 2,161 shares. 75,897 are held by National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0.01% or 4.28M shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md holds 5.44% or 49,478 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Investors holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,215 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 22,539 shares to 61,050 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 182,852 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 62,560 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership has 10,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Limited Com holds 1.01 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 38,207 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 928,799 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7,697 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 1.53 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,800 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 167,670 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 228,568 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 31,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 996,356 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Jumped 14.6% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Zayo stock zooms 9% premarket on news to be taken private for $35 a share in cash – MarketWatch” with publication date: May 08, 2019.