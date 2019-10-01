Norris Perne & French Llp Has Raised By $2.47 Million Its Moodys (MCO) Holding; Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Sentiment Is 1.44

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 30.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp acquired 12,682 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 54,582 shares with $10.66M value, up from 41,900 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $38.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $204.83. About 894,025 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Yanlord’s Proposed Usd Notes; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Clark Atlanta University’s (GA) Outlook To Positive And Affirms Ba2 Issuer Rating; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Springer Nature’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Ipo Filing; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)Aaa (sf) To Discover’s A(2018-1) Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON IMPORTED STEEL CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes Of Sgcms 2016-C5; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Community Health’s Cfr To Caa1; Outlook Stable

Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 46 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 32 sold and decreased their stakes in Utah Medical Products Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.64 million shares, down from 2.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Utah Medical Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 28 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is 0.21% above currents $204.83 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,903 shares to 70,849 valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 104,775 shares and now owns 35,541 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Conning owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,279 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,497 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.48% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Comm Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 2,762 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Kj Harrison And Partners has 7,000 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 260 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm holds 32,979 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Price Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s names Fauber to new COO role – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 14,020 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) has declined 4.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Clean Yield Group holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. for 28,085 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 54,487 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 10,843 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.38% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 91,178 shares.