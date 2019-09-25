Norris Perne & French Llp Has Boosted Southern Co Com (SO) Holding; Teradyne (TER) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Teradyne Inc (TER) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 151 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 152 cut down and sold their stakes in Teradyne Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 156.25 million shares, down from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Teradyne Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 126 Increased: 92 New Position: 59.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Southern Co Com (SO) stake by 15.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp acquired 42,298 shares as Southern Co Com (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 312,581 shares with $17.28 million value, up from 270,283 last quarter. Southern Co Com now has $64.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 5.10M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 3.05M shares traded or 28.61% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has risen 28.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.88 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 22.43 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. for 550,000 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 272,737 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vulcan Value Partners Llc has 2.19% invested in the company for 5.14 million shares. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has invested 1.94% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 445,065 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -3.19% below currents $61.98 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of SO in report on Friday, September 6 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $5400 target in Friday, August 16 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Llp reported 15,480 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 279,387 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel stated it has 23,037 shares. 156,341 are owned by Neuberger Berman Ltd Co. Regentatlantic Capital Limited owns 6,651 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 14.33 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 84,737 shares. 8,694 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Co. Carroll Fincl accumulated 38,401 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 208,709 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine invested in 6,890 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 6,766 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 1.14M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.5% stake.

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,380 shares to 297,461 valued at $39.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) stake by 10,392 shares and now owns 116,197 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) was reduced too.