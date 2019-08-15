Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $594,972; Stock Value Rose; Opus Investment Management Cut Position in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Value Declined

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,154 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, up from 113,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 7.02 million shares traded or 71.31% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset has 277,630 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,810 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stralem & reported 98,260 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Lc has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 23,863 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage reported 0.21% stake. Curbstone Finance Mgmt holds 6,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 127,462 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 1.82 million shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 7,698 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 13,433 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Greenleaf holds 6,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,662 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 457,011 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares to 69,100 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 48,663 shares. Bainco Int Investors holds 143,465 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv owns 10,726 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 178,844 shares. Harvey Mgmt invested 6.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First American Bancorporation accumulated 187,449 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Assets Lc reported 52,500 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 134,280 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd has 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,367 shares. Spirit Of America New York accumulated 21,420 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Sky Group Inc Lc stated it has 4,206 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Company has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.83M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

