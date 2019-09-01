Norris Perne & French Llp Trimmed Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Holding by $423,280 as Stock Value Rose; Stadion Money Management Lowered Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $360,256

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 13,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 87,913 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52M, down from 90,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 16,865 shares to 126,589 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 360 are held by American Research And Mngmt Communications. Markel Corporation invested in 0.82% or 275,800 shares. Bahl Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 180,941 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 20,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6.47M shares. Amg National Fincl Bank has invested 0.28% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Wealth invested in 0.08% or 1,284 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,599 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1.24% or 19,850 shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 337 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 62,271 shares.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance”, Forbes.com published: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.