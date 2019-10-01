Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lowered Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Shelton Capital Management Cut Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Position

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 1,903 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 70,849 shares with $18.72M value, down from 72,752 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $126.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $288.11. About 2.18 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Shelton Capital Management decreased Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 630,000 shares with $21.92 million value, down from 720,000 last quarter. Franklin Res Inc (Put) now has $14.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 2.50 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN)

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.50 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 87,986 shares to 98,634 valued at $12.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) stake by 4,455 shares and now owns 5,033 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 53,662 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 170,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 7,517 shares. 6 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 8,095 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 137,293 shares. 289,124 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 512,705 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Landscape Lc reported 0.07% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 56,772 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 140,969 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 17.81% above currents $28.86 stock price. Franklin Resources had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.47 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 38,630 shares. Fiera Corp has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). City reported 0.03% stake. The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shelton Management stated it has 0.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Quebec – Canada-based Addenda has invested 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Great Lakes Limited owns 7,427 shares. First Interstate Bankshares owns 6,643 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability accumulated 23,052 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 3.54M shares. 11,015 are owned by Mount Lucas Mgmt L P. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.35% or 16,712 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 2,898 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gladius Capital Lp holds 354 shares. 4,361 were reported by Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 12,682 shares to 54,582 valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co 7.5 Pfd L stake by 284 shares and now owns 3,671 shares. Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.59% below currents $288.11 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 21 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 6. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 6. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, September 19 to “Underperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird.