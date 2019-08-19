Norris Perne & French Llp Decreased Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Holding by $584,256; Shares Rose; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake Held by Park Avenue Securities Llc

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,885 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 11,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.71. About 2.52M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 17,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 405,677 shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,875 shares to 195,567 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Everett Harris Com Ca has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Logan Cap Management holds 0.39% or 25,349 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants reported 1.12% stake. Veritas Inv (Uk) reported 83,013 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 215,142 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Co holds 8,405 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Whittier Co has 70,068 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corp Oh invested 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mirae Asset Investments Communications invested 0.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Cap Grp Inc accumulated 6,709 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept accumulated 0.23% or 2,176 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 9,648 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $50.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,906 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf.