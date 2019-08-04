Norris Perne & French Llp Raised Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Position By $431,717; Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp acquired 3,019 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 75,648 shares with $10.86M value, up from 72,629 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com now has $49.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 1.74 million shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3.5 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $1.25 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. See Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) latest ratings:

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $1.25 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.23 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 427,141 shares traded or 30.10% up from the average. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) stake by 52,197 shares to 231,055 valued at $18.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 4,698 shares and now owns 94,956 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Sell” on Wednesday, June 26. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25.