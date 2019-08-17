Norris Perne & French Llp Upped By $456,116 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position; Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding By $444,600

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp acquired 4,516 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 104,506 shares with $10.58M value, up from 99,990 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com now has $344.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased F5 Networks (FFIV) stake by 22.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 2,850 shares as F5 Networks (FFIV)'s stock declined 3.64%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 15,261 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 12,411 last quarter. F5 Networks now has $7.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 601,289 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 20.68% above currents $107.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,405 shares to 87,913 valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 4,698 shares and now owns 94,956 shares. V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Personal Advsr has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salem Management invested in 29,789 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qci Asset Management New York invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gould Asset Llc Ca holds 0.11% or 2,807 shares in its portfolio. First Amer Savings Bank accumulated 143,844 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Odey Asset Management Gru Limited accumulated 19,440 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 33,560 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Heritage Invsts holds 252,353 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 169,780 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 1.67% stake. Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 6,898 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 194,148 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts reported 10,347 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase reported 262,218 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,402 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0% or 586 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.12% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9,050 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 1,764 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9,467 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Washington Tru Bankshares holds 14,200 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0% or 30 shares. 36,616 are owned by Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 132,932 shares.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store? – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $160.70’s average target is 24.83% above currents $128.74 stock price. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Friday, March 29. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $163 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of FFIV in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 8. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 1.