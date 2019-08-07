Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed Its Danaher (DHR) Position as Market Value Rose; Rock Point Advisors Holding in Triumph Group (TGI) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 33,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, down from 115,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 2.82 million shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 381,551 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Triumph Group (TGI) Down 14.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Triumph Group (TGI) Announces the Sale of Metallics Machining Business to NWI Holdings – StreetInsider.com” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Triumph Group Inc (TGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Group Completes Sales Of Machining And Fabrication Businesses, Further Reshaping Portfolio – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $249,200 activity.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 94,884 shares to 270,283 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).