Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lowered Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Holding by $423,280 as Stock Price Rose; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered Its Wex (WEX) Stake by $8.46 Million; Share Value Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 44,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00M, down from 169,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $203.86. About 23,408 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 87,913 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52M, down from 90,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $206.29. About 251,616 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.06% or 783,254 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.35% or 3,065 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 42,614 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 388,946 shares. 3,840 are held by Gould Asset Lc Ca. 971,937 are owned by American Century Companies. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 17,327 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Limited has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Palladium Limited Com holds 5,819 shares. St Germain D J Co Inc stated it has 1,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cahill Advsrs holds 0.11% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Connable Office Inc has invested 0.51% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 3,019 shares to 75,648 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,589 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp. Captrust Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 19 shares. 351,542 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. 74 are held by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 56,110 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 3.52% or 1.20M shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 74,724 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 417,687 shares stake. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,717 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Proshare Llc stated it has 3,773 shares. Alta Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 8,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 54,834 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 35,712 shares.