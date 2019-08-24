Norris Perne & French Llp Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Rare Infrastructure LTD Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $409,484

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 718,491 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.13M, up from 716,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,028 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 303,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84 million, up from 299,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga" on August 09, 2019

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 33,415 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,910 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,445 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Towercrest Capital Mgmt has 6,491 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Finance holds 1.05% or 64,137 shares in its portfolio. 2,929 are held by Long Road Inv Counsel. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,830 shares. Cahill Inc invested in 0.74% or 15,107 shares. 483,598 were accumulated by Cambridge Communications. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct accumulated 63,389 shares or 7.17% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 2.35% or 163,217 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Notis owns 51,602 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested in 2.43% or 30,642 shares. Ycg has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profit Invest Management Llc reported 21,466 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based First Utd Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Osterweis Capital Inc holds 0.1% or 9,084 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 0.15% or 4,809 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 241,959 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 144,373 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca has 2,032 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 248,524 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Jabodon Pt has 2.68% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,051 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank stated it has 32,742 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd accumulated 3,079 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 15,477 are owned by Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Uss Invest Mngmt has 1.81% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga" on August 16, 2019

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 53,056 shares to 6,899 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 426,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,376 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).