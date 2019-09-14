Norris Perne & French Llp Maintains Position in Boeing Co Com (BA); Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Farmland Partners (FPI) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 100,213 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI)

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,389 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 43,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 2.03M shares to 37.41 million shares, valued at $361.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO) by 154,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

