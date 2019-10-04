Norris Perne & French Llp Increases Holding in Southern Co Com (SO); Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Raised by Dorsal Capital Management Llc

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 42,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 312,581 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 270,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 778,800 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 305,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.03M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $268.18. About 3.09 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Six Flags: Conviction Buy Under $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 38,508 shares to 71,316 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 104,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc holds 0.06% or 8,933 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc New York accumulated 2,715 shares. 13,434 are held by Brinker Cap. James Invest Rech Incorporated reported 3,100 shares. Schaller Inv Grp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,553 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) invested 1.38% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1,095 shares. Hanson Doremus Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Next Fincl Group Inc has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 16,179 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Da Davidson And Communications reported 0.06% stake. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Llc has 0.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 34,315 were accumulated by M&T Bank. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 3,795 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri has 1,067 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Lc owns 2,980 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company invested in 89,826 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Haverford Trust invested in 0.01% or 1,530 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership owns 142,608 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 64,887 shares. Mcdaniel Terry, a Texas-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Signature Inv Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 403 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Us Bancshares De invested in 0.07% or 65,585 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Earnings Feature Record Subscriber Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO tops Netflix, Amazon at the Emmys – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy with Its Earnings Release in Sight – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: The Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.