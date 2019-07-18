Norris Perne & French Llp Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake by $335,800; Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Position by $1.28 Million; Stock Price Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,664 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, down from 14,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 290,406 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital owns 2.71M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 14,322 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors stated it has 136,023 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Grimes And Inc has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Savant Capital Limited Liability stated it has 29,095 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 70,678 were reported by Smithfield Trust Communications. Eagle Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,029 shares. 5,835 were reported by Gibson Capital Limited Co. Kansas-based Fin Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boston Mngmt has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First National Trust reported 37,513 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 2.27 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Orleans Capital Management Corp La has 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 19.04 million shares or 1.1% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Limited Company invested in 65,495 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,122 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 52,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 352,397 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 24,692 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. 59,680 were reported by Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Moody Bancshares Division owns 0.22% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 47,340 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 16,308 shares in its portfolio. 70,636 were reported by Logan Cap Management Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 8,037 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 81,208 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Lc holds 349,192 shares or 6.7% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Limited Com reported 36,698 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 47,000 were reported by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 93,154 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $123.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 151,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,956 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).