Norris Perne & French Llp Holding In Moodys (MCO) Was Has Upped; Jackson Square Partners Increased Its J2 Global Com (JCOM) Stake by $11.68 Million; Valuation Rose

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc Com (JCOM) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 135,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.51 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 262,534 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 37,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 416,373 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO OHIO’S $368 MLN MAJOR NEW STATE INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018-1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Alamo Heights Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018a&B; 28/03/2018 – Tesla tumbles 5%, bond yield races higher after Moody’s cut; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATS’ PROPOSED PLAN COMPLEMENTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S PLAN BY IDENTIFYING FUNDING SOURCES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING PRIORITIES; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To French Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Fct Credit Agricole Habitat 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Four And Affirms Three Classes Of Jpmcc 2015-SGP; 22/05/2018 – NAVISTAR OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Atradius Trade Credit Insurance IFS Upgraded by Moody’s; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time A3 Ifsr To Cpic Allianz, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 565,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 8,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.84% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 152,252 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Amer Inc has invested 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Cardinal Limited Liability Corporation Ct has invested 2.19% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 11,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Principal Finance Grp reported 775,388 shares stake. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 28,747 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co has 11,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited invested in 1.12% or 1.38 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 1.34 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 by 158,997 shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $858.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 76,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “j2 Global declares $0.455 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “j2 Global Is A Sleeper – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) CEO Vivek Shah on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global Larger Than S&P 500 Component Under Armour – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 195 shares to 957 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,910 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1.82M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Profund Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,967 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,790 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Ycg Ltd Llc invested in 213,511 shares or 6.75% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 240 shares. Stanley Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,272 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 59,608 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 48,894 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,600 shares.