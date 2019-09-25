Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lifted Moodys (MCO) Position by $2.47 Million; Ipg Investment Advisors Decreased Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $65.89 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 12,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 54,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $212.37. About 229,135 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A3 Rating With Stable Outlook To Jigsaw Homes Group Limited; Withdraws Rating On New Charter Housing Trust Ltd; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Program (P)Aaa Rating To Ida’s Global Debt Issuance Facility; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Trillium Credit Card Trust Il 2018-1 ABS; 04/04/2018 – EV ENERGY PARTNERS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO BAYSIDE, Wl’S GO BONDS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Toyota Industries’ Usd Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SEES THE U.S. TARIFFS AS HAVING MIXED IMPLICATIONS FOR BRAZIL’S LARGEST STEEL PRODUCERS; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PS PARKS’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 181 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423.71 million, down from 1,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $389.02. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.03% or 32,354 shares. National Pension Serv reported 559,032 shares stake. Stellar Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch & Forbes has 10,097 shares. Goelzer Investment Management holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,967 shares. Spectrum Group Inc Inc Inc reported 14,473 shares stake. Pure Fincl Advsr Incorporated owns 4,340 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company stated it has 1,665 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 1.73% stake. Moreover, Ifrah Financial Inc has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,850 shares. Altfest L J Com holds 1,529 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 6,799 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 20,891 shares. Cap International Limited Ca invested 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubr Co Com (NASDAQ:GT) by 105,920 shares to 712,774 shares, valued at $10.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 4 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Sp Small (IJR).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Boeing (BA) Consumer Survey Shows LSD Opposed to Flying On 737 – UBS – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.74 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 164,235 shares. 1,957 are held by Davy Asset Mgmt Limited. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation holds 215,598 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,085 shares. Manor Road Prns Lc holds 2.86% or 110,000 shares. Blue Fincl Capital reported 0.46% stake. Fil Ltd reported 27,554 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 527,660 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 626,112 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,463 shares. 10,246 are held by Bokf Na. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 465,639 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 102,824 shares. Cwm Limited Co has 462 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s names Fauber to new COO role – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,903 shares to 70,849 shares, valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 38,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,316 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).