Norris Perne & French Llp Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake By $473,193; Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Has 1.54 Sentiment

Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 13 cut down and sold their positions in Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.87 million shares, down from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp acquired 4,263 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 78,345 shares with $8.75 million value, up from 74,082 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $98.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) stake by 5,153 shares to 134,957 valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Holdings Inc stake by 195 shares and now owns 957 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Mgmt invested in 10,000 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com holds 378,755 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 59,539 shares. Finemark National Bank And Trust reported 2.83M shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 163,281 shares. Coastline Communication accumulated 0.25% or 14,915 shares. World invested 0.48% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Redmond Asset Management Lc reported 0.26% stake. Ancora Advsr Llc owns 66,196 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 5,801 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.02% or 548 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 383,122 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 14.65M shares stake. 99,175 were accumulated by Qci Asset New York. First Personal Service invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 7.99% above currents $114.13 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund for 1.70 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 50,136 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 168,818 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,840 shares.

It closed at $6.87 lastly. It is down 7.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $130.80 million. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

