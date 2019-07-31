Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position By $594,972; IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SPA ORD (IMBRF) Shorts Up By 257.81%

IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SPA ORD (OTCMKTS:IMBRF) had an increase of 257.81% in short interest. IMBRF’s SI was 22,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 257.81% from 6,400 shares previously. It closed at $9.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending.

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. is one of the main players in Italy's retail real estate market: it develops and manages shopping centers throughout the country and has a significant presence in Romanian retail distribution. The company has market cap of $. Listed on the Star Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, IGD was the first SIIQ in Italy. It currently has negative earnings. IGD has a real estate portfolio valued at circa ?2,228.23 million at 31 December 2017, comprised of, in Italy, 25 hypermarkets and supermarkets, 23 shopping malls and retail parks, 2 plots of land for development, 1 property held for trading and an additional 6 real estate properties.