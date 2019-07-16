Norris Perne & French Llp Has Cut By $423,280 Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake; High Yield Income Fund (HYI) Sentiment Is 1.43

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,405 shares as Ecolab Inc Com (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 87,913 shares with $15.52 million value, down from 90,318 last quarter. Ecolab Inc Com now has $57.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

High Yield Income Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 14 cut down and sold positions in High Yield Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding High Yield Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $346.08 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 936,260 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 912,281 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 257,855 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,687 shares.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 72,203 shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 0.89% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. 1,000 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 52,796 shares to 268,558 valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,028 shares and now owns 303,841 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was raised too.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.27 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ECL in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $167 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.