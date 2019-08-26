Norris Perne & French Llp Boosted Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Position by $431,717 as Valuation Declined; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Lifted Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding by $1.06 Million; Shares Rose

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 176,249 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 75,648 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 72,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 483,746 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,594 shares to 206,469 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,752 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 50,543 shares to 75,805 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,670 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Internation.