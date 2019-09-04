Norris Perne & French Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by $618,000; Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined While Clark Capital Management Group Lowered Its Position

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 12,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 182,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 5.92 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 185,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 182,279 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78 million, down from 367,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 371,219 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 1.13M shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $100.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 644,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 9.67 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 2,435 shares to 92,544 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 18,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,316 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).