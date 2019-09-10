Norris Perne & French Llp Has Cut Its Stake in Danaher (DHR) as Market Value Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Boosted by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 33,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, down from 115,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 1.90 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 71,747 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.37 million, up from 67,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $299. About 2.95M shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 0.58% or 165,750 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 130,701 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Saturna Capital has 5,018 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,059 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 2.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Co Inc has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,945 shares. Finemark Bancorporation Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 16,800 shares. 24,766 were accumulated by Motco. Illinois-based Savant Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Essex Ser has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers Retail Bank holds 420 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 12,850 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability reported 13,096 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,135 shares to 135,157 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,458 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. 1,895 are owned by Town And Country National Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 483,145 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Wa owns 3.67% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 37,841 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) accumulated 9,775 shares. Sandler Mngmt holds 2.44% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 237,221 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.04% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 2.49% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Citizens Bankshares Company stated it has 10,086 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial accumulated 0.5% or 22,534 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc accumulated 464,121 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Css Ltd Il accumulated 0.03% or 3,653 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 1,990 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $812.17M for 30.30 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

