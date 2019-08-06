Norris Perne & French Llp Holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Increased by $609,484 as Market Valuation Declined; Confluence Wealth Management Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $568,958; Stock Value Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.01. About 1.60 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 136,451 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 127,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 1.46M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Assoc reported 49,002 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Llc holds 1,998 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,673 shares. Amer National Ins Com Tx accumulated 114,190 shares. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.08% or 8,889 shares. Eagle Lc accumulated 89,828 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Maine-based Portland Global Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pitcairn accumulated 0.13% or 7,329 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.56% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 158,592 shares. 1,919 are owned by Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 2,403 shares stake. Horan Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 100 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). West Oak Cap Llc has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,897 shares to 72,752 shares, valued at $17.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,744 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC).