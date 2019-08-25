Norris Perne & French Llp Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Upped Its Stake

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 43,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 87,405 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 43,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 135,157 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 132,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 2.12M shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Appointed to Executive Committee; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 12/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE THERAPEUTICS SAYS RAISED £29 MLN ($41 MLN) IN SERIES B ROUND CO-LED BY VERSANT VENTURES AND NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis, Korean aerospace giant KAI and Russian-linked investment firm Columbus Nova have all confirmed they made payments to Essential Consultants, a shell company Cohen created in 2016; 09/04/2018 – Novartis AG to buy AveXis Inc for $8.7 billion; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,218 shares to 19,059 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,951 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,300 shares to 7,664 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA).

