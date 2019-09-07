Norris Perne & French Llp Decreased V F Com (VFC) Stake as Stock Declined; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Raised Its Position

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (VFC) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 134,957 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, down from 140,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in V F Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 11,309 shares to 49,165 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 3,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century reported 1.23M shares. The Virginia-based Godsey Gibb Assoc has invested 2.7% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ifrah Finance Service invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 133,426 shares. North Carolina-based Stearns Services Gru has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation owns 335,984 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 90,698 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 24,155 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Art Advisors holds 75,525 shares. Bath Savings Trust Co has 7,615 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.60M shares. Waddell Reed Fin has 2.39 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 4,350 are held by Wedgewood Invsts Pa. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Merchants Corp holds 0.87% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 61,997 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $490.34 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ITC will review judge’s ruling Comcast violated a TiVo patent – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 15,546 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $33.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 16,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,409 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX).