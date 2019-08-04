Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed By $443,158 Its V F Com (VFC) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings Fund (MHD)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 8 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 11 sold and reduced their stock positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased V F Corp Com (VFC) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 5,153 shares as V F Corp Com (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Norris Perne & French Llp holds 134,957 shares with $11.73 million value, down from 140,110 last quarter. V F Corp Com now has $32.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) stake by 8,963 shares to 136,451 valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) stake by 12,876 shares and now owns 38,798 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Trust Bankshares holds 1.46 million shares or 7.82% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 27,539 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 27,041 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bancshares has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 2,150 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 34,378 shares. 211,073 are owned by Aperio Limited. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 331,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 80,475 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.04% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP accumulated 14,317 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.02% or 4,224 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.49% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cincinnati Comm invested 0.28% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $100 target. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral”. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $243.10 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.