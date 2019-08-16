Norris Perne & French Llp Stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) Has Upped by $345,886; Black Creek Investment Management Lowered Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position as Market Value Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 51,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.64. About 274,498 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 369,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.77 million, down from 7.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.01M shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.00M shares worth $47.34M on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.92M for 23.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

