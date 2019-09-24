Norris Perne & French Llp Has Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $7.96 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Share Price Rose, Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Stake by $516,094

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 9,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 13,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 104,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 35,541 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 140,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 3.33 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag reported 111,774 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd owns 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24,287 shares. Castleark Ltd Llc owns 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 110,940 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,549 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 27,198 shares. Sky Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.66% or 98,988 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 75,494 shares. Patten holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 44,569 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alley Llc invested in 0.56% or 26,039 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 173,816 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Llc reported 30,916 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alethea Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,500 shares. 12,789 are owned by Beck Mngmt Lc.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 7,586 shares to 100,130 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Shs by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co 7.5 Pfd L.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Limited invested in 3,368 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moab Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,771 shares. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,181 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 44 shares stake. Coatue Ltd Liability accumulated 406,300 shares. 53 were reported by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Company. 888,100 were accumulated by Alpine Assoc Mngmt. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 57,529 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Crosslink Cap reported 8.79% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 0% or 3,992 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Earnings Dropped -7.2%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI): Does The -5.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.