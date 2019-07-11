Norris Perne & French Llp Stake in Union Pacific Com (UNP) Raised by $345,523; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Lifted Stake

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,487 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 72,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $171.72. About 929,759 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66 million, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $378.3. About 101,922 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Leaders Criticize Precision Scheduled Railroading – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: High Quality And Fair Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,897 shares to 72,752 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,664 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset, a New York-based fund reported 12,307 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 37,582 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Llc has 5,734 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.93% or 82,772 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 100,167 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 0.1% or 65,512 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 16,468 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 0.26% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,890 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Comm reported 3.99M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Personal Advsrs has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Conning owns 30,542 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 3,010 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 187,597 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension accumulated 119,380 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 277,008 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Richard Bernstein Limited, a New York-based fund reported 18,730 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charter Trust invested in 0.04% or 910 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 417 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 21,572 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westpac reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 1.42M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Limited Com reported 0.29% stake. Allstate Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 12,963 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 0.32% or 170,453 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $5.26 million activity. Crisci Robert also sold $1.23 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, January 15. $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Roper Technologies Reports Another Record Quarter – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.