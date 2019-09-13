Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lifted Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA); As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Valuation Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.12 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,389 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 43,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $378.68. About 690,793 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 715.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 25,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 28,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 3,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 98,580 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 4,994 shares to 44,171 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,461 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 555 shares. Smith Moore & Company holds 12,154 shares. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,957 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.28% or 14,496 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 7,160 are owned by Strategic Fincl Serv Inc. 11,051 are held by First Natl Tru. Stewart & Patten Llc invested in 0.14% or 2,125 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,062 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.05% or 7,217 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 10,800 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,024 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,490 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,907 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Yahoo News” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,707 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,410 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). First Mercantile Tru owns 4,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 2,635 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System Fund. 159,838 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,868 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin Resource Inc, California-based fund reported 3,048 shares. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 189,777 shares. Jefferies reported 23,176 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.21% or 44,320 shares. Fincl holds 0% or 14 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,926 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham And Inv LP has invested 0.68% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bessemer Group holds 35,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peter L. Bermont Named to Forbes List of America’s Top Wealth Advisors – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raymond James launches $750M stock buyback – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Raymond James (RJF) a Great Pick for Value Investors Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.