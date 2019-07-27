Norris Perne & French Llp Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $734,395 as Shares Rose; As Mosaic Co (MOS) Share Value Declined, Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 35,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 61,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.34 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Lc owns 158,780 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 30,321 were accumulated by Hartline Invest. Financial Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blue Fin Capital Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Management Lc (Wy) invested in 1,181 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,360 shares. Citigroup invested 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 17,284 shares. Winfield Associates owns 8,676 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 1,089 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,313 were reported by Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Co. 3,462 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Lc. Broderick Brian C has 30,002 shares. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Llc owns 3,154 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,300 shares to 7,664 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 52,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,055 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

