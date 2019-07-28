Norris Perne & French Llp Has Lifted Stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR); Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Shares Declined

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,451 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 127,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video)

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts Enters Into Agreement to Divest Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg for $230 Million Cash – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CZR Has Been Heading Higher Since Mid-March – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 44,742 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 232,723 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 55,000 shares. Falcon Point Capital Lc owns 12,092 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 732,696 shares. Brigade Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.52 million shares. Of Vermont owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 4.03 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 22,959 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc owns 29.17 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 901,428 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 1,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 25,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 32.50 million shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35 million shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $94.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.