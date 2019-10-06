Norris Perne & French Llp Increases Holding in Southern Co Com (SO); 58 Com (WUBA) Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Upped Holding

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 675,421 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 42,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 312,581 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 270,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.56M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 21,723 shares to 246,835 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 104,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,541 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horseman Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.78% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 22,000 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Veritable LP owns 47,562 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,085 shares. Chem Bancorp holds 19,148 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 3,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 4,859 shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.47% or 18,647 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Inc reported 6,313 shares stake. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 2.57% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 268,864 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Savant Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cutter Company Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 6,171 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 44,955 shares. 7,739 were accumulated by Congress Asset Company Ma.