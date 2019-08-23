Norman Tasman, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT)’s insider Picked up 111 Shares; Presidio (PSDO) Shorts Increased By 10.64%

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) had an increase of 10.64% in short interest. PSDO’s SI was 2.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.64% from 1.87 million shares previously. With 293,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)’s short sellers to cover PSDO’s short positions. The SI to Presidio Inc’s float is 4.42%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 2.47M shares traded or 297.51% up from the average. Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) has risen 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical PSDO News: 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 28/03/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build Two Neighborhoods Offering 218 Single-Family Homes in Visal; 22/03/2018 – Presidio Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Community Offering 12 Homes in South Las Vegas; 06/04/2018 – Presidio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build Two Neighborhoods Offering 218 Single-Family Homes in Visalia, Calif; 10/05/2018 – PRESIDIO INC PSDO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $2.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Presidio Revised Rev Guidance for Full Year to Low Single Digit Growth; 23/05/2018 – Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Community Offering 18 Homes in Northwest Las Vegas; 10/05/2018 – Presidio 3Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% or 10,423 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.01% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 6,572 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 649,402 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 200,036 shares. 885,321 were reported by Champlain Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Thb Asset Management owns 0.12% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 24,606 shares. Amg Funds Lc stated it has 9,985 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Opus Cap Gp Llc has 21,424 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 1.10M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Argi Ltd accumulated 8,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 20,079 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

In an electronic report that has been filled with the (SEC), it was disclosed that the director of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc Norman Tasman, an insider in question, made purchase through a broker for 111 shares of the Kentucky-based company, valued at $4,010 U.S. Dollars using an average market stock price per share of $36.1 U.S. Dollars. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly purchased additional 113 shares of the company, worth $3,922 USD. He owns 1.36% of the -company’s market cap or 308,909 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 insider sales for $160,186 activity. Bickel Paul J III bought $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, May 23. EDINGER CHARLES R III had bought 49 shares worth $1,683 on Tuesday, April 30. On Monday, February 25 the insider Northern Richard bought $4,038. Priebe Stephen M bought 152 shares worth $5,530. TASMAN NORMAN bought 135 shares worth $4,667. Herde Carl G had bought 74 shares worth $2,569. Brown J McCauley had bought 45 shares worth $1,563.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $822.73 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW 20th Annual Community Bank Investor Conference – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology solutions to the middle market in North America. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The firm offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It has a 37.19 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services.

More notable recent Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) on Behalf of Presidio Shareholders and Encourages Presidio Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Presidio Surged Today – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PSDO, ASV, WAIR, and AVDR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Presidio, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.