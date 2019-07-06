Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed by $476,000 Its Stake

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,145 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 46,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.13M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Qci Asset stated it has 120 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.19M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 204,404 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 535 shares. 4,397 were reported by Ledyard Financial Bank. Ccm Advisers Limited holds 65,261 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 37,511 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,925 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,860 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Saturna Capital Corporation holds 13,609 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,305 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc owns 77,335 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.37% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.43 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares to 232,901 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and CPC Sign 25-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy Partners: Is It Worth The Money To Invest In This Energy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.93% or 24,515 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 136,765 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.49% or 1.70M shares. Nokota LP invested in 1.85% or 893,594 shares. Key Gru (Cayman) holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 51,426 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 0.01% or 71,146 shares in its portfolio. Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,870 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 20,896 shares. Credit Cap Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Comm National Bank owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,113 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,091 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).