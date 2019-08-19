Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Raised Its Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Holding by $474,822; Shares Declined; Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Shares Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Trimmed by $1.92 Million Its Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 457,788 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 207,771 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville to Begin Later This Year; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Says Goodbye New York, Hello Tennessee Tax-Haven (Video); 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 1.7% Position in Aptiv; 01/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Net $58.3M; 19/03/2018 – InvestmentEurope: AB turns €2.7bn FCPs into Sicav sub-funds; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli & Communications Inv Advisers Inc stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd owns 18,288 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dumont And Blake Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 13,000 shares. Greenwich Mngmt Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 63,090 shares. 43,378 are owned by M&T Bank. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 5,337 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited invested in 0.03% or 2,345 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware owns 59,454 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 30,445 are owned by Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 57,649 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 966,185 shares.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.80 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 16,489 shares to 39,315 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 64,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa Adr.