Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Carnival New F (CCL) by $303,750 as Stock Value Declined; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Decreased Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding by $3.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.31 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 27,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.09M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.34 million shares traded or 100.45% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 100 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 24 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh owns 1.82 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 14,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 62,000 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,350 shares or 0.58% of the stock. M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 97,244 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 291,695 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.28M shares. Gam Ag owns 14,555 shares. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 500 shares. Buckingham Mngmt stated it has 0.81% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.07% stake.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 19.05 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 320,629 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $156.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 123,190 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 3.89M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.13% or 705,204 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 7,804 shares. West Oak Lc reported 14,600 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Legacy Incorporated holds 3,556 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 528,953 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,365 shares stake. Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Girard Partners reported 28,117 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 806 shares. Cibc World reported 5,997 shares. 52 are owned by Mufg Americas.