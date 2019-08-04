Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Raised Costco Whsl (COST) Stake by $1.15 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Valuation Rose, Srb Cut Its Stake by $665,000

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 874,599 shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 2,396 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 28,900 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Conning Inc accumulated 2,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 56,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 228,038 shares. 67,400 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. The California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 278 were reported by Sun Life Fincl Inc. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% stake. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Gp has 0.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,641 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 596 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 5,848 shares in its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 113,323 shares in its portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 2,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Covington Cap holds 15,365 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Republic Services (RSG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Disappoint? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vishay Intertechnology Announces Global Cost Reduction and Management Rejuvenation Programs – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Chesapeake Energy Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Grapples with Weak Traffic & Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.