Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Position In Costco Whsl (COST) Was Raised; As Sherwin (SHW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $852,260

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 1,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, down from 25,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $462.14. About 274,325 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $269.97. About 1.19M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). North Amer Mngmt owns 1,265 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,388 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ancora Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Granite Partners Limited holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 6,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 3,567 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 769 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Ltd reported 0.01% stake. United Advisers Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,863 shares. Raub Brock Capital Limited Partnership reported 48,929 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 3,511 shares. Field Main Bank accumulated 100 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05M for 18.14 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

