Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Maintains Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC); As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Stock Value Declined, Miller Howard Investments Has Increased Position by $387,983

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 373,966 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 309,418 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 299,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 3.18M shares traded or 40.24% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 2,070 shares to 19,663 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Ltd Partnr by 101,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PDCE).