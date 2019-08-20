Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Maintains Holding in Carnival New F (CCL); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Decreased Stake by $555.50 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 1.27 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76B, down from 19,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 7.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) by 5,993 shares to 31,067 shares, valued at $4.88 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.