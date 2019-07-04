Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Maintains Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL); Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 373.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 45,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 12,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 252,430 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 2.75M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,252 shares to 306,707 shares, valued at $12.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 85,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,773 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 19,437 shares. 443,553 are held by Century Companies. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 14,346 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.51 million shares. New York-based Walthausen & Company Limited Company has invested 0.25% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 866,110 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 21,473 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company owns 1,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 184,518 shares. Origin Asset Llp holds 17,183 shares. 21,334 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 374,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Dupont Capital has 18,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $298,564 activity.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS.