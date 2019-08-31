Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $6.31 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.49M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Fincl Bank stated it has 126,837 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co invested in 589,486 shares. 393,697 are held by Heritage Invsts Mngmt. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oarsman has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bouchey Fincl Group Inc Ltd reported 5,672 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn owns 85,072 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.65 million shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 108,000 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com reported 1.67% stake. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 2.39% or 34,954 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loeb Prtnrs Corporation invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 78,425 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares to 89,060 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA) by 55,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,434 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advsr Lp invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Citigroup Inc reported 758,153 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 4.36M were accumulated by Aristotle Mngmt Lc. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 4,468 shares. Highland Capital holds 35,722 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,353 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Thomasville Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company reported 3,056 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,395 shares. Moreover, First Natl has 0.4% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Manhattan accumulated 8,789 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.63% or 15,878 shares. Wellington Llp invested in 3.76 million shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Finance Advisors has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).