Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position as Share Value Rose; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holder 13D Management Boosted Stake

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 255,588 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 245,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 1.15 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 1.22 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancorporation accumulated 6,758 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company owns 20,345 shares. Whitnell has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,045 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 527,373 shares. 50,000 are held by Rbf Ltd Llc. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru Company accumulated 0.12% or 13,391 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 4,118 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 802,195 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Blue Financial has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Telemus Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 9,662 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fin Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tradition Management Limited Company has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares to 64,924 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.