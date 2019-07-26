Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Increases Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL); Jhl Capital Group Holds Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA)

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 9.95M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Sedan May Get a Consumer Reports Nod After All; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TESLA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO B3, SR NO; 30/05/2018 – Tesla: Consumer Reports Climbs Back on Board — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Tesla Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 9; 12/04/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Ready for a Tesla SUV? November 2019 targeted for start of Model Y production; 19/05/2018 – Elon Musk teases specifications for Tesla’s Model 3, calling it ‘amazing’; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – The Clock is Ticking Faster at Tesla — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.37 million shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million worth of stock. Guillen Jerome M also sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, February 1. 1,700 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $544,000 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.