Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Increased Its Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Position by $474,822 as Stock Declined; As Hershey Company (HSY) Stock Value Rose, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lowered Its Holding by $388,284

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 231,632 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Company (HSY) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.51. About 577,641 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.14 per share. HSY’s profit will be $244.30M for 29.60 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.42% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $262.62 million activity. Buck Michele sold $162,285 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of has 28,345 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.36% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 249,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund has 0.07% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 2,764 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). 9,249 were accumulated by Burns J W And Ny. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or stated it has 31,535 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 233,317 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 38,928 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 289 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Finance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 130,749 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 2,019 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wallace Management has 13,900 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.09% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 6,058 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).